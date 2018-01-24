LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China tops the world in number of massive open online courses

1
2018-01-24 16:32People's Daily Online Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China tops the world in the number of massive open online courses (MOOC), according to statistics recently released by the country's Ministry of Education.

Ten MOOC platforms have been established by universities and organizations, offering more than 3,200 courses and benefiting 55 million learners from both colleges and society.

"The online courses are very practical for nine-to-fivers like me." said a citizen named Wan Xiaoyun from central China's city of Zhengzhou who has finished a 15-week course on ancient Chinese clothing offered by Shanghai University of Engineering Science.

In addition to general knowledge, online classes offered by universities and e-learning platforms are also emerging, such as K12 (kindergarten to grade 12) online education programs, and training courses for IELTS and TOFEL candidates.

The Internet has brought prominent changes to education, not only in terms of time and space, but also by creating links between education parts, such as teaching, learning, evaluation, and testing. With the assistance of the Internet, learning is no more just a process of presenting, receiving, and providing feedback, but a whole new experience of cognition.

"Online courses focus more on cognition and the design of learning activities, and in-depth exploitation of big data will lead to subversive changes in this area," said Yu Shengquan, a professor at Beijing Normal University.

Online education, which brings quality resources to remote and impoverished regions, is bringing more fairness to China's education system. By the end of the third quarter of 2017, 89.8% of China's elementary and middle schools were connected to the Internet, and 85.1% of them established multi-media classrooms.

"The Internet has built an information channel that improves education quality for impoverished regions, opening a window for the children in those places," noted Zhong Binglin, president of the Chinese Society of Education.

According to iResearch Consulting Group, China's online education market has reached 194.1 billion RMB ($30.4 billion), up 22.9% year on year. The market size will keep expanding in the next few years, the organization said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.