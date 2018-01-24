Bank note message leads to rescue, arrests

A sanitation worker found a hundred-yuan bill with "110" written on it in blood at a building material market. There was also a piece of paper attached to it, saying "Good people please save me. Call the police." (Photo provided by the police)

Police hunted down a pyramid scheme organization and rescued a victim thanks to a hundred-yuan bill in Shangrao, Jiangxi province, thePaper.cn reported.

According to the local police station, on Jan. 18, a sanitation worker found a hundred-yuan bill with "110" written on it in blood at a building material market. There was also a piece of paper attached to it, saying "Good people please save me. Call the police."

On hearing the case, the police conducted a surprise inspection on every suspicious location around the market. On the top floor of a building, they found seven people in a look-alike pyramid scheme den.

After interrogation, the police confirmed that one person, surnamed Sun, was the victim who threw the bill for help. He was deceived into meet a friend in December 2017. However, he was soon imprisoned by the other six and lost his freedom.

The six suspects are now under criminal detention. After expressing thanks to the sanitation worker, Sun has gone back home accompanied by his family.

