Boy damages over 30 cars by driving like 'bumper cars'

A boy in Chongqing drove electric cars in a residential garage as if they were bumper cars, resulting in damage to over 30 vehicles, Chongqing Morning News reported Wednesday.

Luckily, there were no casualties.

The boy, 10, told the police he accidentally discovered the cars in the underground garage could be driven with keys inside the cars. He learned to drive by himself.

He told more children about it and the garage became a place for them to drive cars for fun.

Earlier this month, they came up with the idea of bumping into each other just like bumper cars, causing damage to the cars to varying degrees.

It is reported the cars belonged to a local auto sale company, and the losses are estimated to be around 200,000 yuan ($31,300).

The boy said he was sorry for the serious consequences. He, along with his friends and their guardians, was given an educative lesson in the law by the police.

Settlement for compensation is under negotiation.