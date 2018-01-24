LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Apple's smart speaker HomePod to hit stores on Feb. 9

1
2018-01-24 15:26Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Apple announced Tuesday that its first smart speaker HomePod, powered by Siri, Apple's voice recognition service, will arrive in stores on Feb. 9, while online pre-orders can be placed this Friday onward.

HomePod hits the markets after its unveiling in June 2017. It will be sold first in the U.S., Britain and Australia, and then in France and Germany this spring.

The 7-inch (about 17.8 centimeters) speaker, priced at 349 U.S. dollars, can send a message, set a timer, check the news or weather information, play music and podcasts, and control other connected devices at home via its built-in Siri voice assistant.

However, HomePod is going to face cutthroat competition from strong and well-entrenched rivals Amazon Echo and Google Home, which were launched in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Both Amazon and Google have taken the advantage of their early start to add more varieties to their product lineups and thousands of apps to their devices.

Besides, they have a price edge as well. Google Home has a price tag of 129 dollars and the second-generation Echo costs 99.99 dollars.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.