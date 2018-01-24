Cave explorers spot rare fish in southern China

A blind cave fish is found in an underground cave in Jinchijiang District of Hechi City, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Since Jan, 12, cave explorers from China and France have found species of rare blind cave fish and cave shrimps, which have strict requirements for water quality. (Photo/VCG)

A group of cave explorers have spotted a rare fish species in an exploration tour in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A total of 15 explorers, including Chinese and French experts, spent nine days in caves in Hechi City in Guangxi, said group leader Chen Lixin.

They explored eight caves, totalling 20 kilometers, and found the golden-line barbel, a type of rare cave fish, in Zhai'ao village in Bagong township.

The fish live in water free from pollution and is in small numbers, according to Chen. They also spotted a type of rare shrimp, which shows the environment of the area is in good condition, he said.

The explorers also found a great variety of stalactite in the caves. One stalactite column is 18 meters high, Chen said.