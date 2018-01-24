LINE

Society

Passersby pluck women and children from icy water

2018-01-24 14:09shine.cn

Two passersby jumped into a freezing river and broke the ice surface with their bare hands to rescue two women and three children who fell into the river in Baoding of Hebei Province on January 20.

The five were hiking in Dushan Park when two of the children ran to play on the frozen river, falling in after the ice broke. The women and another child also ended up in the freezing water while trying to rescue them.

Wang Heng and Wang Yongjian jumped into the river to help them out when passing by the area. All of the five people were rescued eventually and escorted home safely by police.

Family members of the five rescued expressed their appreciation to the rescuers.

　　

