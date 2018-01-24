LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Another 'comfort woman' passes away in North China

1
2018-01-24 13:45People's Daily Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Li Ailian, a 91-year-old former "comfort woman" who was forced to provide sex to Japanese soldiers during World War II, passed away in North China's Shanxi Province on Tuesday.

There are now only seven former"comfort women" alive in China, reports said.

Li, from Changzhi, Shanxi Province, was forced by Japan's army to serve as a "comfort woman" at the age of 17. In 1937, Japanese invaders started to establish "comfort stations" on a large scale. At least 400,000 women were forced to provide sex to the soldiers of Japan's occupying army.

She was featured in a documentary film about the sufferings of "comfort women."

Zhang Shuangbing , the first person in China to fight for the rights of the "comfort women" and story teller in another film"Great Cold" , has a close relation with "comfort women" in China including Li Ailian.

Zhang said he had been to Li's home to visit her a week earlier.

"I grieved when I heard the news. I was going to buy some things for her because of the approaching spring festival. I did not expect her to pass away," he said on his social media account.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.