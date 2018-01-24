LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

'The Lady from the Sea' staged on its second tour

1
2018-01-24 13:44Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

A Chinese production of Henrik Ibsen's symbolist play "The Lady from the Sea" will be restaged in Beijing on its second tour.

The drama, directed by celebrated choreographer Wang Yuanyuan and starring actress Chen Shu, made its debut in Shanghai in September 2017 and then toured Hangzhou, Nanjing and Beijing.

On its second tour, this drama has been performed in the eastern port cities of Ningbo and Xiamen, and will be staged at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3.

"The Lady from the Sea" was written by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen in 1888. It centers on how Ellida, daughter of a lighthouse keeper, goes through confusion and achieves spiritual awakening in her pursuit of freedom. This play has been adapted into various forms including ballet, opera and drama.

This is the first drama directed by Wang Yuanyuan, a leading choreographer of contemporary dance in China. Her representative dance dramas include "Raise the Red Lantern" and "The Banquet."

Chen Shu, who plays the leading role, is commended for her acting.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.