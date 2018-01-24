Chinese delegation introduces CPC party congress in Ethiopia

A Chinese delegation wrapped up its three-day visit to Ethiopia Wednesday, introducing the achievements of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Upon the invitation of the ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), the Chinese delegation led by Wang Xiaohui,deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and executive vice director of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, paid a working visit to the East African country on Jan. 22-24. Wang met with head of EPRDF office Shiferaw Shigute, and attended symposiums held at Meles Zenawi Leadership Academy and Addis Ababa University on the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress.

The attendees praised the achievements and significance of the congress, especially the global significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, which was a highlight of the congress.

They also lauded the historic achievements that China has made since the 18th CPC National Congress.

The ruling EPRDF expressed keen interest to further intensify close cooperation with the CPC and to share experiences in governing the party and the country.