LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Frozen water offers evidence of deception

1
2018-01-24 13:17China Daily Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download
Water froze on the walls of the environmental protection bureau's office in Shizuishan, Ningxia Hui autonomous region. (Photo/Screen grab from China Central Television)

Water froze on the walls of the environmental protection bureau's office in Shizuishan, Ningxia Hui autonomous region. (Photo/Screen grab from China Central Television)

An attempt to use a spray of mist to trick an air pollution monitoring station failed when the water froze in the winter air－providing proof that someone was trying to tamper with the results.

The mist cannon had been used from Dec. 2 to 5 to clear the air around a national air quality environment monitoring station, which coincidentally sat on top of the environmental protection bureau's building in Shizuishan, Ningxia Hui autonomous region. However, the water began running down the side of the building and turned to ice, the autonomous region's environmental protection department said.

Pictures of the ice-laden building went viral online on Tuesday, with many comments calling for strict controls on governments and related authorities.

Two leaders in charge of the mist cannon have been punished for interfering with the monitoring facility.

The regional environmental authority urged a thorough survey of monitoring stations and stricter punishment to avoid manipulation of monitoring data.

This was the third similar case exposed since Jan. 14, when the Ministry of Environmental Protection highlighted two other cases－in Xinyu, Jiangxi province and Xinyang, Henan province－of mist cannons being used to improve monitoring data over concerns that poor air quality would negatively influence performance assessments, the ministry said.

In the two earlier cases, the directors responsible also received administrative punishments.

"Interfering with a monitoring facility can lead to severe punishment, even criminal penalties, which should play a better role in deterring the violators, including government departments," Wang Canfa, a professor of environment law at China University of Political Science and Law, said on Tuesday.

Falsifying monitoring data has been added to the country's list of environmental crimes, according to a new judicial interpretation of the Chinese Criminal Law, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

Wang added that the frequency of such cases shows that the current punishment is not an effective deterrent, and so it is necessary to make specific provisions about the crimes, which could prevent future violations.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.