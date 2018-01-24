Tianjin Airlines lifts cell phone use ban

Tianjin Airlines on Wednesday started to allow passengers to use portable electronic devices, such as smart phones and tablets, during flights.

However, electronic devices without an airplane mode are still banned on the planes, and cabin crew can ask passengers to turn off any devices that interfere with the flight, according to the company.

The move came after the Civil Aviation Administration of China earlier this month asked for the ban to be lifted.

A series of airlines have lifted the ban, including China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.

Previously, mobile phone use on aircraft was banned by China's airlines over safety concerns.

The ban is a common international practice, but with technological development and high demand from passengers, it has been lifted by some airlines.