LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's northeastern province sees coldest day of winter

1
2018-01-24 12:23Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang experienced its coldest day so far this winter on Tuesday, recording temperatures under minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Sixteen counties and cities in Heilongjiang saw their lowest temperatures since local records began.

Mulan County recorded minus 43.1 degrees Celsius, a 57-year low.

A freezing fog shrouded Huzhong District in the Greater Hinggan on Tuesday, as temperatures hit a record low this winter of minus 50 degrees Celsius.

The local observatory forecasts that the extreme cold would last through Wednesday and Thursday.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.