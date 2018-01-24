China's northeastern province sees coldest day of winter

China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang experienced its coldest day so far this winter on Tuesday, recording temperatures under minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Sixteen counties and cities in Heilongjiang saw their lowest temperatures since local records began.

Mulan County recorded minus 43.1 degrees Celsius, a 57-year low.

A freezing fog shrouded Huzhong District in the Greater Hinggan on Tuesday, as temperatures hit a record low this winter of minus 50 degrees Celsius.

The local observatory forecasts that the extreme cold would last through Wednesday and Thursday.