LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Large ancient tomb groups found in NE China

1
2018-01-24 12:13Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Two sites of ancient tombs dating back 1,000 years were discovered in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local archaeological authorities said Wednesday.

The Liao Dynasty (916-1125) tombs were unearthed at a cultural relic site in Kangping County in Shenyang City, after an excavation started in April 2017, according to Shenyang archaeology institute.

Nearly 500 items were also found, including over 20 pieces of well-preserved exquisite porcelain dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

Zhao Xiaogang, deputy head of the institute, said one of the tomb groups was believed to belong to noblemen of the Khitan ethnic group.

Inside the three large brick tombs, a number of precious funeral objects were found, such as outer coffins and gilded silk face masks.

Near the tombs, the relics of a large house was also excavated.

Zhao said the discoveries were valuable to the study of the burial traditions of the Khitan nobility in the Liao Dynasty.

The Liao Dynasty was founded by a nomadic Khitan and ruled a northern part of China.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.