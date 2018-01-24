LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

1,500 workers complete railway line upgrade in just 8.5 hours

1
2018-01-24 12:08Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
(Screen shot of Xinhua video)

(Screen shot of Xinhua video)

In just eight and a half hours, over 1,500 workers completed the installation of a new railway line as part of a train station upgrade in east China's Fujian Province.

Construction began at 6:30 p.m. Friday and by 3 a.m. Saturday, workers had completed the removal of old tracks, the laying of new tracks, and the installation of railroad switches at the station in the city of Longyan.

Seven trains and 23 excavators were used in the project.

The train station was upgraded to connect a newly-built line with three existing railway lines.

The newly-built line, linking Longyan with the city of Nanping in mountainous western Fujian, will begin operation at the end of 2018.

With a maximum designed speed of 200 kilometers per hour, the high-speed rail line will cut the travel time between the two cities from seven hours to just 90 minutes.

The 246 km Nanping-Longyan railway line will include stops in Shaxian, Sanming, Yong'an, and Zhangping.

Previously, three railway lines, namely Ganzhou-Longyan, Ganzhou-Ruijin-Longyan and Zhangping-Longchuan, passed through Longyan.

Once operation begins, the new railway line will further integrate the less developed part of Fujian with the cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.