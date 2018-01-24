168 rural Shanxi families to move into modern housing

The promise of spring isn't the only reason people celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year. In North China's Shanxi province, 168 families living on a mountain will move into new houses in the migrant village in Shanxi's Linxian County after Spring Festival.

The new village, in the northern part of Linxian county, was built in March 2017, attracting residents from five different rural villages on the mountain, where the most remote was 25 kilometers away.

The previous dirt path in the village was completely renovated with a 12-kilometer asphalt road to connect the village with the major road.

Gao Aiping, a new migrant village resident who had planned to move to the Wuheju community after the Spring Festival, said he was very happy to see the changes.

Prior to moving to the village, he lived in a loess cave dwelling. The new home is " a really large space for us, and I can't wait to move here, " the 54-year-old said.

In their former dwellings, heating was a problem, with much coal burned in each house. In the new village, the county government provides a heating system to each house, said Li Xufeng, chief of the village.

According to the Ministry of Transport, China has seen 1.28 million km of rural roads built or renovated in the past five years, with 98.34 percent of villages connected by asphalt or cement roads.