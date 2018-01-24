Top Dutch club Feyenoord Rotterdam to open soccer academy in China

High-profile Dutch soccer club Feyenoord Rotterdam will establish a soccer academy in China in collaboration with China's Viva China sports agency, the two sides announced Tuesday.

Founded in 1908, the 15-time Eredivisie champions enjoy wide reputation in China as they have cultivated several Dutch stars, including Roy Makaay, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Robin van Persie.

Its soccer academy was named the best in the Netherlands for a record five consecutive seasons since 2009-10.

Li Ning, CEO of Viva China, said the company will establish a different soccer academy development way compared to traditional boarding soccer schools.

"Unlike traditional boarding schools, children do not need to leave their homes, schools or social education to receive world-class training," said the former gymnastics great.

"We will adapt Feyenoord's youth training program to suit the actual physical quality and cultural background of Chinese teenagers."

He added the company is negotiating with local governments to develop Li Ning Sports Parks and sports communities, hoping to have the academy system to reach more young people.

Though China's national soccer team often underachieve, recent years have seen China's fast development, as the government hopes to build the national team as a world soccer powerhouse by the year of 2050.

Mark Koevermans, commercial director of Feyenoord, said the Chinese government's commitment to soccer "has formulated a grand plan for football development."

"I believe that the future of China's youth football training will be bright. We hope that we can work together with Viva China to establish China's leading youth training program," he said.

"We had previously exchanged views with some of the Chinese youth clubs, and have an initial understanding of the football environment and youth training programs in China."

Many world renowned soccer clubs have established academies in China, -including one under a deal reached by Feyenoord's arch-rivals Ajax with Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F.