Guangdong CPPCC vows to help HK, Macao members

2018-01-24 chinadaily.com.cn

The top advisory body of South China's Guangdong province has vowed to help build a good platform for its members from Hong Kong and Macao to start their businesses in Guangdong, participate in the construction of the country's Belt and Road Initiative and join hands in building the free trade zones in the province this year.

Wang Rong, chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, (CPPCC), also encouraged the province's CPPCC members to expand their contact with more overseas business organizations and people and encourage them to arrive in the southern province to set up their production facilities and do business.

Wang made his remarks while delivering the opening speech at the first session of the 12th CPPCC Guangdong Committee, which opened here in Guangdong's provincial capital on Tuesday.

Under the country's Belt and Road Initiative, many investment and business opportunities have been created in Guangdong when construction in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is being accelerated.

Wang also urged his members to actively put forward their valuable proposals for the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Guangdong's free trade zones, which include Nansha, Qianhai and Hengqin, located in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai respectively.

Meanwhile political advisers should contribute to enhancing the cooperation and exchanges between Guangdong and the rest of the world in the following months, Wang added.

Guangdong, one of the country's economic powerhouses, is home to a myriad of foreign-funded companies and joint ventures and relies much on its foreign-oriented economic growth.

More than 900 CPPCC members attended the session that will end on Saturday.

　　

