Chinese classic tale 'The Journey to the West' published in Mongolian

The inauguration ceremony of the complete translation of the classic Chinese tale "Journey to the West" took place on Monday.

It was converted by famous translator Dorjsuren Boldbaatar into modern Mongolian Cyrillic from an old Mongolian script version by comparing it to the original one in Chinese.

Boldbaatar said that he further intends to translate another masterpiece of Chinese literature "Dream of the Red Chamber" this year.

Published in the 16th century during the Ming dynasty and attributed to Wu Cheng'en, Journey to the West is one of the four great classical novels of Chinese literature.

Over the past decade, Boldbaatar translated and published several Chinese classical works such as the other two Chinese great classical novels "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" and "Water Margin."