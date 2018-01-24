LINE

China seizes infringing goods worth 552 mln yuan in past three years

China has seized infringing goods worth 552 million yuan (86.06 million U.S. dollars) in the past three years, according to the country's top customs authority Tuesday.

The three-year crackdown on intellectual property rights infringement discovered about 120 million infringing items, according to the General Administration of Customs.

The campaign helped protect the rights of 1,065 businesses from 48 countries and regions, said GAC spokesperson Huang Songping.

Among them, 3,892 batches of products worth 176 million yuan infringed on Chinese enterprises' IPR.

Firms with infringement records are blacklisted and monitored while their customs clearance costs will be higher due to reduced credit rating, according to Huang.

　　

