Nine detained for flouting fireworks ban in Hunan

2018-01-24 chinadaily.com.cn

Nine people were placed under administrative detention at a police station in Hengyang, Hunan province, after breaking local regulations by setting off fireworks.

The city's public security bureau prosecuted the infractions between Jan 8 and Monday, according thepaper.cn.

As per a fireworks ban issued by the government on Jan 1, 2017, residents are not allowed to set off any pyrotechnical devices in the downtown area except during some traditional holidays.

On Monday, a police station received a phone call at 2 am reporting that someone was setting off firecrackers in a residential neighborhood. Officers visited the location and found fragments of exploded fireworks.

After an investigation, they found the person alleged to have set off the devices during a housewarming celebration. The offender received administrative detention and was educated on the relevant laws.

　　

