China promises better treatment of skilled workers

Senior leaders on Tuesday pledged to improve treatment of skilled workers in an effort to motivate their proactivity and creativity.

A guideline on improving treatment of skilled workers was adopted at the second meeting of the Leading Group for Deepening Overall Reform of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Participants in the meeting stressed adherence to the principle of "wholeheartedly relying on the working class," calling for concerted efforts of the government, enterprises and society to improve treatment of skilled workers.

Senior leaders agreed to give more pay for more work and to those who are more skilled, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Attendees also pledged to improve basic pension schemes and ensure the pensions steadily rise with economic growth.