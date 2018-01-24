LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Chinese scientists advance genetic analysis of thyroid cancer

1
2018-01-24 09:44Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese scientists have depicted the genetic landscape of thyroid cancer in the Chinese population, providing a fundamental insight into the pathogenesis of the disease.

The research was jointly conducted by the Beijing Institutes of Life Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Beijing Cancer Hospital.

Papillary thyroid carcinoma (PTC) is the most common thyroid cancer. Scientists conducted genetic analysis of 355 samples of cancer tissues and adjacent tissues from Chinese PTC patients to determine the mutational landscape of the cancer.

Genetic mutation of cancer varies by the factors, including geography and living habits. Previous researches focus on the genetic mutation of PTCs in Western populations. The research characterizes the genetic landscape in Chinese patients with PTC for the first time.

It reveals the differences in the genetic map of PTC patients in China and America. The research was published in the The Journal of Pathology in December.

It provides a theoretical basis for the molecular diagnosis of PCT in China. It also brings a new target point for developing drug therapy.

China has seen increasing cases of thyroid cancer in recent years, especially among young and middle-aged women.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.