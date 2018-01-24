LINE

China's local officials to hold accountable for work place safety

China asked local officials to take prime responsibility of safety incidents in work places, an official statement said Tuesday.

Local officials must understand that development cannot be attained at the cost of work place safety, said the statement of the second meeting of the Leading Group for Deepening Overall Reform of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

If any safety incidents happened, local officials will be held accountable, the statement reads.

The statement also said local officials need to improve inspection and supervision, examination and investigation on work place safety, and perfect the incentive and punishment system on the issue.

　　

