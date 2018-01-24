China to strengthen protection of important data

China will strengthen the protection of important data infrastructure and create a security review mechanism on data sharing and exchange, an official statement said Tuesday.

According to the statement issued after the second meeting of the Leading Group for Deepening Overall Reform of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee, the security level of data and conditions for opening the data must be identified in accordance with the law.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the Central Military Commission and head of the group, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.