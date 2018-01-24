LINE

TV series with scenes shot in Belgium gets mixed reviews

1
Mr Right, a 45-episode television series, has received polarized reviews since it has aired on Jan 12. (Photo provided to China Daily)

The first Chinese television series partly filmed in Antwerp, Belgium, has received mixed reviews since it aired across the country starting on Jan 12.

The series, Mr Right, featuring veteran actor Jin Dong and actresses Jiang Shuying, besides Xin Zhilei, is about a love triangle involving a male dentist and two young women.

The series runs on Shanghai-based broadcaster Dragon TV and Jiangsu Satellite TV, as well as three popular video-streaming sites Youku, Tencent and Mgtv.

Popular Japanese-Brazilian bossa nova singer Lisa Ono sings the theme song for the drama.

Some of the scenes were shot in Antwerp, the second most populous metropolitan area in Belgium.

The series was once listed by some online TV series forums one of the anticipated dramas, but it has scored only 5.7 out of 10 on Douban, China's most popular review site.

Japanese-Brazilian singer Lisa Ono (left) co-sing a song with actor Ji Dong to promote the TV series Mr Right in a recent event in Beijing. (Photo provided to China Daily)

