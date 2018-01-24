LINE

Chinese GM rice obtains U.S. FDA clearance

A type of genetically modified rice bred by a Chinese university has passed inspections by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a crucial step for it to be sold in the country.

According to Huazhong Agricultural University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, its insect-resistant rice, named Huahui No. 1, has complied with FDA requirements.

The U.S. FDA said in a notice that human and animal food containing Huahui No. 1 rice grain is not materially different in composition, safety, and other relevant parameters from other products currently on the market.

Huahui No. 1 was developed by the university in 1998. It was genetically engineered to resist insect pests such as larvae, which has greatly reduced the use of pesticides.

The rice variety was awarded a biosafety certificate by China's Ministry of Agriculture in 2009 after 10 years of safety evaluation. The university has since been seeking overseas safety evaluations so the rice can be exported.

The university said it had also consulted with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and passed its safety inspections.

"With the approvals from the FDA and EPA, Huahui No. 1 and its derived food products are able to be sold to American consumers," the university said.

　　

