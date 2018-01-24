China says sanctions should not affect humanitarian aid to DPRK

China said Tuesday that UN Security Council sanctions against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) should not affect humanitarian aid.

"China attaches importance to the humanitarian assistance work carried out by the United Nations and other international agencies in the DPRK. China has been and will continue to provide necessary support and assistance," said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying at a daily press briefing.

She said that in the context of sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council and the unilateral sanctions imposed by some countries against the DPRK, there are several reasons for the problems facing the humanitarian assistance for the DPRK.

It is also a clear requirement of UN Security Council resolutions that the humanitarian aid for the DPRK should not be affected, she said.

Hua reiterated that China always sincerely implements UN Security Council resolutions.