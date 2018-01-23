China urges Japan to honor commitment to improving ties with China

China Tuesday called on Japan to honor its commitment to improving relations with China and translate its positive remarks into concrete policies and actions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the comment after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed Japan's willingness to promote the relationship with China.

In addition to Abe's remarks in his policy speech at the opening of this year's ordinary Diet session on Monday, Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Japan will use this year's 40th anniversary of the signing of a bilateral peace and friendship treaty as an opportunity to promote exchanges between the two peoples and strengthen bilateral economic ties.

"China hopes Japan will work with China to increase communication and mutual trust and handle the differences properly for the development of bilateral relations on the right track," Hua said at a regular news briefing.

Hua said the two countries should work in accordance with the four-point principled consensus reached in 2014 and take the advantage of the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Peace and Friendship Treaty this year to improve and develop bilateral relations.

China is willing to cooperate with Japan and other parties on the Belt and Road Initiative to realize common development and prosperity among countries in the region, Hua said.

Despite positive remarks on improving relations with China, Kono said that Japan "cannot accept any attempt to change the status quo" in the East China Sea, according to Japanese media.

"We are also aware of Japan's stance on the East China Sea. We hope Japan will match its words and deeds, and translate its positive remarks into concrete policies and actions to improve relations with China," the spokesperson said.