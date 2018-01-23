LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China to build intelligent 'super expressway'

1
2018-01-23 17:23Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

China will build an intelligent expressway, enabling increased safety and higher average traffic speeds, in east China's Zhejiang Province by 2022, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The 6-lane, 161-km freeway linking Hangzhou with Ningbo, is expected to increase the average traffic speed by 20 to 30 percent, slashing the travel time between the two cities from two hours to just one.

China's expressways have speed limits of between 100 and 120 kph, with the average traffic speed estimated at 90 kph.

The new intelligent expressway system will incorporate a monitoring system as well as a warning system to maintain the safety of vehicles while increasing the average traffic speed.

It will also include Internet of Vehicles technology, supporting autonomous driving in the future, said Ren Zhong, deputy director of the provincial department of transportation.

"We will make mobile charging for electric vehicles possible on the super highway in the future," said Ren.

China's first solar expressway opened for testing at the end of 2017.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.