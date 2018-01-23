中文
Coal mine blast in NE China, casualties unknown
2018-01-23 17:16
Xinhua
Editor: Mo Hong'e
An explosion rocked a coal mine in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province Tuesday morning, with casualties unknown yet, local authorities said. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
