Coal mine blast in NE China, casualties unknown

2018-01-23
An explosion rocked a coal mine in Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province Tuesday morning, with casualties unknown yet, local authorities said. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

　　

