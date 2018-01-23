LINE

Politics

China appreciates Bolivia's support for B&R Initiative: Chinese FM

2018-01-23

China appreciates Bolivia's support for the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and would like to further deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang made the remarks when meeting his Bolivian counterpart Fernando Huanacuni during the second ministerial meeting under the framework of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Forum in Santiago, capital of Chile.

China and Bolivia are good friends and partners who enjoy close contacts and steadily growing cooperation, Wang said, noting that the two countries firmly support each other on international affairs.

Huanacuni said that Bolivia firmly supports the Belt and Road Initiative, believing the initiative would help boost the common development of all countries and jointly tackle global challenges.

Bolivia is willing to keep close high-level contacts with China, deepen bilateral cooperation, strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and promote China-Latin American cooperation and the advancement of the China-CELAC Forum, Huanacuni said.

The second ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum was attended by representatives from China and countries of Latin America and other relevant international and regional organizations.

The CELAC is a regional bloc of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, which seeks to deepen political, economic, social and cultural integration in the region.

　　

