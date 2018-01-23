China to boost quality, stocks of grains and edible oils

China will intensify efforts to improve the quality of its grain, grain products and edible oils this year, the head of the State Administration of Grain said on Monday.

Implementation of the "high-quality grain project" can benefit farmers, consumers and the sector on a whole, and it is an important measure to help better realize the ongoing Healthy China campaign, Zhang Wufeng said at a work conference in Beijing.

The project, put forward by the administration in 2017, aims to increase the supply of ecologically sustainable and high-quality grains and edible oils while increasing farmers' incomes.

China's overall grain production has remained at high levels for years, resulting in healthy stockpiles, but the supply of high-quality grains is falling short of rising demand, the administration said.

The administration will improve standards for high-quality grains and edible oils and establish a test and evaluation system this year, Zhang said, adding that a supervisory regulation is also being drafted.

A key challenge for authorities this year is to effectively reduce overall supply to lower the risk of loss and food safety problems, the official said.

Grain authorities will intensify supervision over inventories that are not up to food safety standards, such as those that have passed their expiration dates, to ensure they do not reach the market for consumption, he said.