New English-language book about Terracotta Warriors published

British scholar Edward Burman has published a new book detailing the history and recent discoveries about Terracotta Warriors, an ancient wonder in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

"Terracotta Warriors: History, Mystery and the Latest Discoveries," tells the history of the Qin Dynasty and seeks to examine one of China's most famous archaeological discoveries in light of recent excavations, new theories and discoveries. In the book, Burman also guides readers through the ancient Chinese concept of longevity and the afterlife, which are essential to understanding the grand mausoleum complex.

The book is the fruit of cooperation between Burman and Shaanxi's cultural authorities, which gave the British scholar full support in researching and writing the book, including unique access to leading Chinese archaeologists and historians.

The book will help foreign readers know more about archaeological relics in Shaanxi, as well as the history of China, said Shaanxi Provincial Cultural Relics Bureau.

Burman has been living in China since 2003 and serves as a foreign advisor for the city government of Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province. He has published more than 20 books on culture and art, including "Xi'an Through European Eyes."