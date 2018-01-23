Northwest China's Shaanxi braces for snowstorm

Northwest China's Shaanxi Province has issued an emergency response for a snowstorm expected to hit the region starting Tuesday.

The provincial meteorological bureau said a cold front will sweep across Shaanxi from Tuesday to Thursday, bringing snowstorms.

The meteorological authority advised people to stay warm, and warned transportation, communications and electricity departments to take precautions against the cold weather.

China's meteorological center on Tuesday maintained a blue alert for the cold front in many regions of the country.

Temperatures fell by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in many provinces and municipalities, including Beijing, Henan, Qinghai and Shaanxi.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.