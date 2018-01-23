LINE

Disney's Minnie Mouse gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Disney character Minnie Mouse attends a star honoring ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, the United States, Jan. 22, 2018. (Photo/Xinhua)

Disney's iconic cartoon character, Minnie Mouse, got a star Monday in celebration of her 90th anniversary on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the western U.S. County of Los Angeles.

Disney Chairman and CEO Robert A. Iger and American singer Katy Perry took part in the ceremony with a group of excited fans outside the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

"Minnie Mouse has been a star and a fashion icon since she first burst onto the scene in the groundbreaking animated classic, Steamboat Willie," said Iger.

"The star of more than 70 movies during her illustrious career, Minnie has entertained millions of people around the world, touching hearts and bringing joy wherever she goes. We're thrilled to see her cultural influence and many achievements recognized with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," he added.

Minnie Mouse is one of Hollywood's most recognized global stars, delighting kids and families for generations. The funny animal cartoon character was created by Ub Iwerks and Walt Disney and first appeared in the 1928 film "Steamboat Willie."

Minnie's iconic style has made her a muse for fashion designers, artists and fans around the globe. Her classic polka dot look has been constantly reimagined by the fashion industry from her early pill-box flower hat, which influenced ladies' hat trends, to her famous bow and ears.

"Minnie embodies iconic. Her style is the epitome of fun fashion," said Katy Perry.

"To this day, no one rocks a bow, the color red, or a polka dot quite like her. It is a special skill to bring joy to so many, and she does it with the effortless bat of an eyelash," Perry added.

The star of Minnie Mouse is the the 2,627th star along the iconic walkway in the category of motion pictures. Her longtime partner, Mickey Mouse, had already received a star in 1978. Minnie Mouse is the latest cartoon character who got a star on the Walk of Fame, joining Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Kermit the Frog, Tinker Bell and Snow White.

　　

