Preparation work for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games in full swing

The preparation work for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be in full swing this year, with construction of all the venues for the event to be completed by the end of 2019, said local authorities in Beijing.

Liu Yumin with the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games says construction of new venues, as well as the renovation of the former venues used in the 2008 summer Olympic Games are running smoothly.

After renovation, the China National Aquatic Center, or Water Cube, will play host to some of the curling events during the Games.

In Yanqing, the construction of the venues for the alpine events are also said to be proceeding.

"The long-term use of all the newly-constructed venues has been taken into consideration by the designers and some of them will be open to the citizens after the games," added Liu.

The soliciting of mascot options for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games will also start this year, with the choice of mascot to be unveiled in early 2019, according to the committee.