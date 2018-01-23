'Rehabilitation from the heart' to help kids with special needs

United Arab Emirates Embassy in China hosted a charitable event to support children with special needs in Chenguang Children's Rehabilitation Center in Beijing, Jan 19, 2018. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

United Arab Emirates Embassy in Beijing has started a charitable initiative called "rehabilitation starts from heart" to support children from disadvantaged families or orphans with special needs in the Chenguang Rehabilitation Center for children with cerebral palsy.

H.E. Dr. Ali Obaid al Dhaheri, UAE ambassador to People's Republic of China, commented: "United Arab Emirates Embassy in Beijing contributes to a wide range of social & humanitarian causes through the 'Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation', which is one of the UAE's leading humanitarian and charitable projects.

The United Arab Emirates is one of largest donors of development aid globally, in 2016, the UAE spent AED15.23 billion ($4.17 billion) worth of development assistance.

H.E. Ambassador added:"2018 has been named the "Year of Zayed "to celebrate the life and values of the UAE's founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, and marks 100 years since his birth. His deep rooted values of tolerance, humility, generosity, is experienced not only in the UAE and the Gulf region, but also throughout the Arab world and internationally, with contributions and initiatives that continue to positively impact so many people around world."

The UAE's aid is neither governed by politics nor limited by geography, race, color or religion of the beneficiary. Until 2014, the UAE contributed AED 173 billion to 178 countries.

As well as donating money to the cause, the ambassador took a tour of the Chenguang Rehabilitation Center and brought gifts and spent time with the children.

During the tour, the ambassador attended one of the children's educational classes and was shown paintings and handicrafts made by children.