6.1-magnitude quake hits Indonesia's capital, no tsunami alert issued

2018-01-23 15:15Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Jakarta on Tuesday, but it was not potential for tsunami, said Dedi Sugianto, an official of the meteorology and geophysics agency.

Previously, the quake was measured at 6.4 on the Richter scale, but it was revised downward to 6.1, the official said.

"We did not issue a warning for tsunami," he told Xinhua by phone.

The quake struck at 13:34 p.m. local time (0634 GMT) with the epicenter at 81 km southwest Lebak, of Banten province and a depth of 10 km under seabed, said Sugianto.

The quake was strongly felt in Jakarta and the province, triggering panic.

Indonesia is prone to quakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire." (Updated)

　　

