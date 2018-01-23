Broadcaster sees choice and confidence in rising nation

Liu Xin, host of The Point on China Global Television Network (Photo/China Daily)

For 20 years, Liu Xin has had a singular goal: to build a bridge of understanding between China and the outside world.

The television presenter began working for China Central TV, the State broadcaster, in 1997, two years after becoming the first Chinese to take part in－and win－the International Public Speaking Competition.

Early last year, her desire to share China's story received a major boost when she was chosen to host The Point, a prime-time discussion show that airs weekdays on the China Global Television Network.

She said that China entering a new era means three things: opportunities, challenges and responsibilities.

"My winning speech in that 1995 national competition was about choice," she said. "After 15 years of reform and opening-up, we Chinese now enjoy an abundance of choice in our daily lives."

After listening to General Secretary Xi Jinping's report at the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Liu said she was impressed with his use of the word "confidence".

"It's the confidence China has developed through knowing that our system works. The confidence about who we are as a people, as a culture. And it's the confidence about our future role in the world," she said.

"As media workers, we believe we have a great story to tell. In the past, people relied on a few correspondents or experts for information and opinions on China. But more people are tuning in to Chinese media for information, both traditional platforms such as TV and online."

As more questions emerge in the minds of those watching from outside China, Liu said the opportunities to tell stories from inside the country are growing. However, so too are the challenges.

"Because of the ideological differences between China and the West, China has always been the subject of Western media criticism, which is often downright bashing based on falsehoods," she said.

Now that China has defied all kinds of predictions of a collapse or economic hard landing, Western observers are having a hard time explaining the China phenomenon, she said, adding that the result is an ignorance-based superiority complex mixed with bewilderment and iced with jealousy.

During her 30-minute program, Liu conducts live interviews with guests in the studio or via satellite link to get a Chinese perspective on two to three topics that affect people around the world.

"I understand the urgency to be more assertive, but I believe we always need to be aware of the danger of putting feelings before reason, putting opinions before facts," she said. "Nationalism is my biggest enemy.

"President Xi has said we need to improve the quality and effect of development. I believe this also applies to China's international communication. The Chinese people will work hard toward a community of a shared future, regardless of how others view us."

Meanwhile, Liu has a job to do." As a journalist, our duty is to tell China's story as it is, one topic at a time, one show at a time," she added.