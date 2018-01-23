LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China, Venezuela vow to deepen all-round cooperation

1
2018-01-23 11:30Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China and Venezuela are willing to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership, the two countries' foreign ministers said on Monday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza met on the sidelines of the second ministerial meeting under the framework of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Forum in Santiago, capital of Chile.

As an important Latin American country, Venezuela's stable development accords with the overall interests of Latin America, said Wang.

China has always supported Venezuela's legitimate efforts to safeguard sovereignty, and solve domestic issues through dialogue and consultation in line with its constitution, Wang told Arreaza.

China is willing to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with Venezuela, he added.

Arreaza said his country appreciates China's support and assistance, and highly praised China for sticking to the non-interference principle.

Venezuela will seek to address its domestic issues in its own way, said Arreaza.

Venezuela stands ready to make joint efforts with China to deepen their all-round cooperation and achieve win-win results, he said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.