China, Venezuela vow to deepen all-round cooperation

China and Venezuela are willing to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership, the two countries' foreign ministers said on Monday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza met on the sidelines of the second ministerial meeting under the framework of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Forum in Santiago, capital of Chile.

As an important Latin American country, Venezuela's stable development accords with the overall interests of Latin America, said Wang.

China has always supported Venezuela's legitimate efforts to safeguard sovereignty, and solve domestic issues through dialogue and consultation in line with its constitution, Wang told Arreaza.

China is willing to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with Venezuela, he added.

Arreaza said his country appreciates China's support and assistance, and highly praised China for sticking to the non-interference principle.

Venezuela will seek to address its domestic issues in its own way, said Arreaza.

Venezuela stands ready to make joint efforts with China to deepen their all-round cooperation and achieve win-win results, he said.