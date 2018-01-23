LINE

China to improve care for impoverished severely disabled people

2018-01-23

China will offer care services for severely disabled people aged over 16 to help lift their families out of poverty, according to a new government plan.

Jointly released by the China Disabled Person's Federation (CDPF), the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development, and other departments Monday, the plan calls for improved medical assistance to severely disabled people in registered impoverished families.

The living allowance system for impoverished disabled people and the nursing care subsidy system for the severely disabled must be strictly implemented, while a flexible system to adjust subsidies in accordance with local average income and consumption levels should be gradually established.

The CDPF also asked local governments to make full use of elderly care facilities, medical resources and idle buildings in rural areas to offer services such as group care, day care and neighborhood care for severely disabled people aged over 16.

Meanwhile, the plan underlines education for disabled children, addressing the goal that 95 percent of children with disabilities will receive compulsory education by 2020, and asking for further education subsidies for impoverished disabled students.

　　

