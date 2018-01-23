Namibia, China sign new MoU on agricultural cooperation

Namibia and China on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the second phase of a South-South Cooperation (SSC) project on agriculture.

Namibia's agricultural minister John Mutorwa said at the signing ceremony in Windhoek that the phase 2 provides for private sector participation in SSC projects focusing on value addition of agricultural products.

"We highly welcome the private sectors participation as it will accelerate the implementation of Public Private Partnership (PPP) policy and PPP law in Namibia and fast track the achievement of our agriculture development and food security goals that are stipulated in our national high-level policy documents," he said.

He encouraged business people from both Namibia and China to explore business opportunities presented by the SSC phase 2 by forging partnership.

"The excellent bilateral relations that exist between our two countries have created and continued to create a conducive environment for our two governments and people to enter into a number of agreements amongst others," he said.

Vice minister of agriculture of China, Qu Dongyu, said many Namibians in the agricultural sector will benefit from the second phase of SSC projects.

"There is still a lot of areas that needs to be looked in and I am sure that staring from today business people will start to explore in projects for their own benefit and for the country's economy too," he said.