Several wildfires reported in northern Texas

Wildfires started Monday in several counties in the north of Texas, southern United States.

Fort Worth Fire Department helped contain a wildfire near Interstate 20 and Walsh Ranch in Aledo, about 450 km northwest of Houston, the most populous city in the state.

The wildfire on Monday afternoon forced the evacuation of a nearby subdivision and a school, and the closure of two heavily traveled interstate highways in northern Texas.

The authorities said the fire had scorched at least 1,000 acres (about 404 hectares), but had been 40 percent contained by late Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the wildfire in Tarrant County, about 30 km northeast of Aledo County, also forced the closure of all east and westbound lanes in the area. Furthermore, the wildfires in counties of Denton and Grayson, both located in the north of Texas, also threatened local properties and traffic.

The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a red-flag warning for Monday as westerly winds gusting up to 55 km per hour combined with dry humidity pose a high risk of wildfires throughout northern Texas.

However, weather forecasters said they expect the wind gusts to diminish overnight, raising hopes for a reduced wildfire risk.

　　

