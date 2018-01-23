Chinese activist dies at 71

Judy Ho and Norman Ho, wife and son of Allen Ho, receive condolences at the memorial service on Jan 20 in Fremont, California. (Lia Zhu/China Daily)

Allen Ho, a longtime activist promoting the reunification of China among members of the Chinese-American community in the San Francisco Bay Area, died at the age of 71 on Jan 9.

Ho died of kidney cancer in Stanford Hospital, in Palo Alto. A memorial service was held on Jan. 20 at Fremont Memorial Chapel.

Ho was known for his advocacy promoting the peaceful reunification of China and preservation of the history of the Chinese people's War against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945).

Born in March 1947 in Nanjing, China, Ho grew up in Taiwan and was trained there as a civil engineer. In 1979, he immigrated to the U.S. and worked in the printing business until he retired.

In 1990, Ho joined the Overseas Revive China Society, a Bay Area-based group, and organized activities to inspire Chinese patriotism. Three years later, he joined the New Party to support the reunification of China.

"Over the 20 years, we encountered one obstacle after another, but he devoted himself to the great cause unswervingly," said Chi Dai, coordinator of New Party of North America.

In 2000, a group of overseas Chinese set up an organization — Northern California Association for the Promotion of the Peaceful Reunification of China — to promote cross-Straits exchanges and oppose Taiwan independence secessionist activities. Ho became a founding board member of the organization.

He also served as an executive director of the Northern California Chinese Culture-Athletic Federation to promote cross-Straits exchanges with a focus on culture and athletics.

"Ho was a distinguished leader in the Chinese-American community in the Bay Area who was dedicated to the reunification of China. His death is a great loss to our community," said Zha Liyou, acting Chinese consul general in San Francisco, at the memorial service.

Ho also served as a decades-long volunteer at the Alliance for Preserving the Truth of the Sino-Japanese War (APTSJW), a grassroots organization based in the Bay Area.

During the four years when he served as president of the organization, he joined hands with other group leaders in the world to pursue justice from the Japanese government.

"Ho helped found the Rape of Nanking Redress Coalition. He was always the first to come and the last to leave (the organization's events)," said Lillian Sing, co-chair of the coalition.

"He was a hero that the next generation can model themselves after. We will work together to fight for what Allen believed in. We will work together to see the day when Japan apologizes," she said.