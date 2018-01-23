U.S. Congress approves bill to end gov't shutdown

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (3rd L) heads to the Senate Chamber before a vote to end government shutdown on Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

The U.S. Congress on Monday approved a stopgap spending bill to end a three-day government shutdown, sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

By a vote of 266-150, the House of Representatives approved the bill to reopen the federal government and extend funding through Feb. 8, hours after the Senate cleared the legislation.