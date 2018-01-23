LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

U.S. Congress approves bill to end gov't shutdown

1
2018-01-23 10:17Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (3rd L) heads to the Senate Chamber before a vote to end government shutdown on Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (3rd L) heads to the Senate Chamber before a vote to end government shutdown on Capitol in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

The U.S. Congress on Monday approved a stopgap spending bill to end a three-day government shutdown, sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

By a vote of 266-150, the House of Representatives approved the bill to reopen the federal government and extend funding through Feb. 8, hours after the Senate cleared the legislation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.