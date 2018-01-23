LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Odds

Jiangsu student writes Spring Festival couplets using chemical symbols

1
2018-01-23 10:16chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Couplets created with the letters for chemical elements are posted outside a dormitory door, Jan 16, 2018. （Photo/Li Yong's Weibo account）

Couplets created with the letters for chemical elements are posted outside a dormitory door, Jan 16, 2018. （Photo/Li Yong's Weibo account）

The couplets Ag Zn Na F Ga Hf Mg and Re Sg Tc Au As Sc Ti went viral on the internet recently. The letters not only represent chemical elements, but also are a pair of Spring Festival couplets posted outside a student's dormitory room at Nanjing Forestry University, Thepaper.cn reported.

The first line of the couplet, Ag Zn Na F Ga Hf Mg, pronounced "Ying Xin Na Fu Jia He Mei" in Mandarin, is similar to the pronunciation for the chemical elements. It means "welcome a new year with blessings and a happy family" in Chinese, and the second line, Re Sg Tc Au As Sc Ti, pronounced "Lai Xi De Jin Shen Kang Tai" in Mandarin, is similar to the chemical elements' pronunciation. It means "good things like fortune will come and all keep healthy", as well as the central line, "get rich quietly".

The couplet was created by Bian Zheng, a freshman majoring in environmental engineering at the College of Biology and the Environment. Li Yong, a counselor at Nanjing Forestry University, happened to pass by his dormitory and noticed the couplet. He found it interesting, so he posted it online, which gained many netizens' attention and likes.

"It is a kind of integration of tradition and modernization, chemistry and humanity, by applying his major to traditional couplets' creation," Li said. "The integration reveals contemporary college students' vigor and intelligence."

Bian said he started to create sentences with chemical elements when he was in his third year of high school with Li Bai's poem, Hard is the Road to Shu. He wrote a couplet, Md As Li N2H4 O Xe Sn and Et Cho F Ag Azole Long Carbon to describe the sentence "Looking up breathless, I can touch the stars nearby; Beating my breast, I sink aground with a long, long sigh," in the poem, which is pronounced, "Men Shen Li Jing Yang Xie Xi, Yi Shou Fu Ying Zuo Chang Tan" in Mandarin.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.