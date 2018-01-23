LINE

China's top political advisory body prepares for annual session

Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends the opening meeting of the 24th session of the Standing Committee of the 12th National Committee of CPPCC in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

The Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee met Monday to prepare for the first session of the new CPPCC National Committee.

Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the 12th CPPCC National Committee, attended the opening meeting.

According to the agenda, the Standing Committee of the 12th CPPCC National Committee will deliberate and adopt a decision to hold the 13th CPPCC National Committee's first session. ' Participants will discuss and decide the quota and name list of the members of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

The committee will deliberate and vote on the work report of the Standing Committee of the 12th CPPCC National Committee and a report on proposals, as well as a draft amendment to the CPPCC charter, which are to be submitted at the annual session.

They will also discuss and vote on the draft timetable and agenda of the upcoming annual session.

In addition, the committee will deliberate a consultation plan for the CPPCC National Committee in 2018.

　　

