LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

North China preschoolers suffer suspected food poisoning

1
2018-01-23 09:59Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

More than 90 kindergarten children were taken to hospital with suspected food poisoning in north China's Hebei Province, the local government said Monday.

The kids fell ill after lunch at a private village kindergarten in Lingshou County in Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital. They were all taken to hospital for observation and treatment and are in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation showed that nitrite was mistaken for regular salt by kindergarten canteen staff and put into the food.

The local health, educational, public security and market supervision departments are making further investigation.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.