Chinese, Chilean FMs discuss strengthening of ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shakes hands with Chile's Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Rui)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Chilean counterpart here Sunday China always sees Chile as an important cooperation partner in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region, suggesting that the two countries bring their partnership to a new level.

Wang met Chilean Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz ahead of the second ministerial meeting under the framework of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Forum scheduled for Monday in the Chilean capital city.

Wang said the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Chile, which both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chilean President Michelle Bachelet have paid great attention to and spared no effort in promoting, has gained steady development.

The political mutual trust between the two countries, the friendship between the two peoples, and the mature and stable nature of bilateral relations remain unchanged amid volatile global situations, the foreign minister said.

"China and Chile have created a lot of 'firsts' in China-Latin America relations, and I believe we can create more in the future," Wang told Munoz.

On the upcoming meeting, Wang noted that the China-CELAC Forum is an important platform for developing countries and emerging economies to launch South-South cooperation.

He added that China is ready to join Chile in making the meeting a success and telling outside parties that participants of the forum are committed to the purpose and principle of the UN Charter and uphold multilateralism and free trade.

Acknowledging the historical fact that China and Latin America have opened the "Maritime Silk Road," the foreign minister said all countries in Latin America should not be absent as the international community are jointly building the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative but rather become indispensable participating members in the process.

By joining the Belt and Road Initiative, Wang said, Latin American countries will see their development space broadened, markets for their goods and services expanded, and resources enriched.

For his part, Munoz said given today's world is full of uncertainty and instability, Chile wants to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China.

The two countries should jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade, and tackle such global challenges as terrorism and climate change, he added.

With respect to the Belt and Road Initiative, Munoz said his country supports the initiative and is willing to advance bilateral pragmatic cooperation with China in spheres such as trade, investment, innovation, tourism, disaster relief and prevention, as well as infrastructure.

Chile, as the host of Monday's China-CELAC Forum meeting, will work with China and strive for the success of the meeting, the official told his Chinese guest, adding that Latin American countries ought to actively participate in the building of the Belt and Road, and that Chile is ready to be a bridge between China and Latin America.