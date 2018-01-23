LINE

Politics

Liberia's new president pledges commitment to one-China policy

2018-01-23 09:52Xinhua

Liberia's new president George Weah on Monday reaffirmed the commitment to one-China policy, saying his government would work closely with China.

Weah, who took office on Monday, noted the cooperation between China and Liberia and pledged to do more in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

In his inaugural speech, the new Liberian leader paid glowing tributes to China and thanked the international community "for their contributions to Liberia's development."

The new president has promised to bolster the weak economy and eradicate corruption in the country.

Weah took over from Africa's first elected female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who served a two-term tenure of 12 years.

The presidential inauguration on Monday was the country's first transition between elected leaders since 1944.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy, Li Bin, also attended the inauguration witnessed by at least eight African heads of state and some international soccer stars.

　　

